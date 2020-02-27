Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Follow Bihar, Pass Resolution on NPR, SP MLA Abu Azmi Tells Uddhav Thackeray

Azmi alleged that the National Population Register (NPR), as envisaged by the Centre, aims to harass the people.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Follow Bihar, Pass Resolution on NPR, SP MLA Abu Azmi Tells Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should take a cue from the Bihar Assembly, which passed a resolution to update NPR according to 2010 format, and adopt a similar step in the MVA-ruled state, the Samajwadi Party said on Thursday. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray should bring such a resolution in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Azmi alleged that the National Population Register (NPR), as envisaged by the Centre, aims to harass the people. The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution holding that there is no need for NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the state and updating of the NPR should be done according to the 2010 format.

The BJP is part of the JD(U)-led Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. Our Chief Minister (Thackeray) should see: Nitish Kumar ji is in alliance with the BJP, while we have removed the BJP from power in Maharashtra.

When the Nitish Kumar government can pass a resolution unanimously for updating the NPR according to the 2010 format, then the Maharashtra CM, too, should not wait any further and pass a similar resolution in the ongoing Assembly session, the SP leader added.

Azmi also said to have discussed the issue with NCP president Sharad Pawar.

