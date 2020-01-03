Following Father's Suit, Parminder Dhindsa Resigns as SAD Leader in Punjab Vidhan Sabha
Parminder Singh Dhindsa resigned as leader of Shiromani Akali Dal's legislative party after his father and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa joined hands with SAD splinter groups.
SAD leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa. (Image: Twitter/@PSDhindsa1)
Chandigarh: In a major setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former cabinet minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa resigned as leader of the legislative party on Friday, days after his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa rebelled against the party leadership.
Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal accepted the two-time state finance minister’s one-line resignation and announced that Sharanjit Singh Dhillon will now hold the post of legislative party leader.
Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that he younger Dhindsa, who was appointed the leader of legislative party in August last year, had not given any reasons for his resignation.
Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had opened a front against the party leadership, especially its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a bid to "liberate" the SAD from the Badal family and "revive its lost glory". He had resigned from all party posts in September last year fuelling speculations that all was not well within the party.
Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot has said that the SAD is a divided house now and Dhindsa’s resignation is a testimony to that.
Parminder Dhindsa had also skipped a programme held to mark the 99th foundation day of the party on December 14, but party chief Badal had then said that he had permission to go to Mumbai for urgent work.
Dhindsa, who is an MLA from Lehra, had gone incommunicado after his father aligned with SAD (Taksali) leaders.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft is Ending Windows 7 Support on January 14, Here’s How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Toyota Fortuner Registered to Punjab Police IG Fined Twice for Traffic Violation
- Xiaomi Phones Will Soon Use ISRO NavIC Technology, And It Will be Better Than GPS
- Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter