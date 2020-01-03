Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Following Father's Suit, Parminder Dhindsa Resigns as SAD Leader in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Parminder Singh Dhindsa resigned as leader of Shiromani Akali Dal's legislative party after his father and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa joined hands with SAD splinter groups.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:January 3, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Following Father's Suit, Parminder Dhindsa Resigns as SAD Leader in Punjab Vidhan Sabha
SAD leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa. (Image: Twitter/@PSDhindsa1)

Chandigarh: In a major setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former cabinet minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa resigned as leader of the legislative party on Friday, days after his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa rebelled against the party leadership.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal accepted the two-time state finance minister’s one-line resignation and announced that Sharanjit Singh Dhillon will now hold the post of legislative party leader.

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that he younger Dhindsa, who was appointed the leader of legislative party in August last year, had not given any reasons for his resignation.

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had opened a front against the party leadership, especially its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a bid to "liberate" the SAD from the Badal family and "revive its lost glory". He had resigned from all party posts in September last year fuelling speculations that all was not well within the party.

Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot has said that the SAD is a divided house now and Dhindsa’s resignation is a testimony to that.

Parminder Dhindsa had also skipped a programme held to mark the 99th foundation day of the party on December 14, but party chief Badal had then said that he had permission to go to Mumbai for urgent work.

Dhindsa, who is an MLA from Lehra, had gone incommunicado after his father aligned with SAD (Taksali) leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram