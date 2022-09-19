Following Law & Order Too Much of an Expectation from Samajwadi Party, Says CM Yogi Over 'Padyatra' Row

Following law and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, addressing the media before the monsoon session of the UP legislative assembly begins. His critique came even as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav led a ‘Padyatra’ (march) taken out by his party legislators to highlight issues in the state.

However, he was stopped even before he reached the state assembly, as police officials said the SP leader had not obtained necessary permits to take out the procession. They were nevertheless assigned a designated route which would not have caused traffic congestion if followed, said police.

“The monsoon session of the UP Legislative Assembly is starting today. People of the state have a lot of expectations from this session. Our government will be discussing several issues like floods. We’ll answer the questions of the opposition during this Monsoon session,” Adityanath said.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said there was ‘no harm’ if the opposition asked its questions in a ‘democratic way’. “Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders,” he said.

The SP had earlier said that during the march, its party MLAs and MLCs would raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state.

The march began at the SP office and was slated to pass through Raj Bhavan and Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Joint CP (Law & Order) Piyush Mordia was quoted as saying by ANI that the party had not taken permission from police. “They hadn’t taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn’t have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We’ve no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won’t be a problem,” he said.

