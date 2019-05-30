Take the pledge to vote

Fomer Panchayati Raj, Agri Minister Parshottam Rupala Sworn in as Minister of State

Parshottam Rupala served in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for three consecutive terms till 2002, when he was handling the state ministries of water resources and water supply followed by agriculture

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
File photo of MP Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala (Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Union MoS for Panchayati Raj, agriculture and farmers welfare, Parshottam Rupala was sworn in Minister of State in PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

Rupala has also been a member of the Rajya Sabha twice.

His average attendance has been about 75 per cent. As per the PRS data, he has participated in 43 debates, asked 550 questions and presented eight private member’s Bill. In the Parliament, he has expressed his views on several issues including an underlying vacancy in Universities, regulating private hospitals as well as to formulate long-term policy to prevent farmer suicides. His private bills included addressing issues like setting up special courts for the women, mandating Sanskrit in schools and rehabilitating persons living around railway tracks among others.

The 64-year-old MP began his political career in the late 1980s. He served in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for three consecutive terms till 2002, when he was handling the state ministries of water resources and water supply followed by agriculture. He has held several public offices in the state till date.

The Gujarat native was also given responsibilities to manage the state unit in Goa and Andhra Pradesh by the party before he was sent to the upper house of the Parliament.
