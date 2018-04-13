English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Foot in the Mouth: UP BJP MLA Says 2019 Elections Will See a Contest Between Islam and Bhagwan
Speaking on the issue, BJP Spokesperon, Rakesh Tripathi said, “The party does not approve of such statements and we condemn it. The MLA should have avoided giving such statement."
BJP MLA Surendra Singh
Lucknow: Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties, BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that the masters of opposition parties are anti-national and the 2019 elections will be a contest between Islam and Bhagwan.
“The masters of opposition parties are in Islam or in Italy. Next elections are going to be Pakistan vs Hindustan. I want to tell you that 2019 Elections are going to be Islam vs Bhagwan. Now the people of the country will have to decide whom will they elect in 2019, Islam or Bhagwan,” the MLA said.
Earlier, the BJP MLA was served notice by the National Commission for Women over his comment on Unnao Rape Case. Defending the rape-accused BJP MLA from Banagarmau, Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bairia had said, “I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of three children. This is not possible. This is a conspiracy against Kuldeep Singh Sengar.”
Speaking on the issue, BJP Spokesperon, Rakesh Tripathi said, “The party does not approve of such statements and we condemn it. The MLA should have avoided giving such statement, the party leadership will take cognisance of the issue. Our government speaks of sabka saath, sabka vikas, we do not want to divide people on the basis of religion. The action will be taken against the MLA by the leadership, he has already been warned before for controversial statements.”
Hitting out at the BJP, SP Spokesperson Anurag Bahdauria said, “The BJP should be ashamed of its MLA and should throw him out. They have just one reply for all the wrongs; they have always been blaming opposition and especially the Samajwadi Party. These people want to divide the nation on the basis of religion. I challenge them to file a sedition case on their MLA.”
Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
