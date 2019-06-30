Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

For 1st Time Since He Offered to Quit as Party Chief, Rahul to Meet CMs of Cong-ruled States Tomorrow

While the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is expected that there will be brainstorming over the dismal performance of the grand old party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
For 1st Time Since He Offered to Quit as Party Chief, Rahul to Meet CMs of Cong-ruled States Tomorrow
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will meet the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Monday, for the first time since he offered to resign as the party chief last month.

The meeting will come in the backdrop of a continuing suspense over Gandhi's future role in the party and a spate of resignations by Congress leaders at various levels.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be present at the meeting with Gandhi on Monday afternoon.

While the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is expected that there will be brainstorming over the dismal performance of the grand old party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, especially in the Hindi heartland states where it won three Assembly elections in December last.

At the May 25 Congress Working Committee meeting, where Gandhi had offered to resign, he had lamented that Nath and Gehlot had kept their sons over the party. Monday's meeting will be Gandhi's first with the chief ministers since he told the CWC that he wanted to resign as the party chief.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram