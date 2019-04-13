For Anurag Kashyap, Nitin Gadkari is 'Far Better' Option Than Modi as Next PM

I will tell you a far greater option to Modi within the BJP is Gadkari . One thing you can’t take out of indian politics is corruption. They all are the same. But what you definitely can take out is communalism, the politics of hate and fear. https://t.co/7HaQYXpHTB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 13, 2019

While voices have often been raised to replace Narendra Modi with Nitin Gadkari as the next prime minister, the Union minister on Saturday found a surprise supporter in Bollywood."I will tell you a far greater option to Modi within the BJP is Gadkari," filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted. He hinted that the choice might at least "take out communalism from politics" and end the politics of "hate and fear"."One thing you can’t take out of Indian politics is corruption. They all are the same. But what you definitely can take out is communalism, the politics of hate and fear," he said.The 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' director's remark came in response to a Twitter user, who wondered how people were unable to find a better alternative to Modi in a population of 1.2 billion.Kashyap further said that the only way to take out hate from politics was by electing a coalition government, and that will happen only when people "don't vote for a PM face but trustworthy candidates in their constituency"."But then, for Sanity to prevail , it will have to be a coalition government. No absolute power. That can only happen when people vote for candidates they trust within their own constituency and not for who becomes the PM," he said.Taking a dig at the ruling party's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign, the filmmaker said that India needs a prime minister and not a watchman. "We need a PM who empowers the constituents to actually be able to make the change they want to or are expected to. Not a PM who withholds all power and just sits on it and just spouts random claims. And we definitely need a Prime Minister and not a watchman," he said.Kashyap is known to be a Modi critic. Along with the filmmaker, more than 600 artists, including Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah, recently signed a letter asking people to "vote BJP and its allies" out of power, arguing that the idea of India and its Constitution are under threat.Two days ago, he hit out at a BJP supporter for urging him to join the "I will vote for Narendra Modi" campaign. Kashyap shared snapshots of the message he received from Gouraksha Dhotre, President of All India Cine Workers Association, and wrote: "Had gotten this three days back. Self explanatory."