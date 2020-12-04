For BJP Hyderabad is India's Heart, They Called it Gully: Bhupendra Yadav on GHMC Results

The performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in a moral victory, said party general secretary and election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.

Responding to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao’s barb that the election was between the ‘gully boys’ (locals) and Delhi boys (outsiders), Yadav said the TRS thought Hyderabad is a gully, but for the BJP, it India's ‘dil’ (heart).

Yadav also responded to AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi comment saying the saffron party was only short of asking outgoing US President Donald Trump to campaign for them in Hyderabad. The Rajya Sabha MP said those who mocked the BJP’s campaign should know that no election is small and in a democracy every voter should be respected. “This was a contest of dynasty versus democracy and democracy has dominated," he added.

Yadav's task was cut out. Within days of completion of the Bihar Assembly elections, he headed to Hyderabad and spearheaded the campaign. Right from party president JP Nadda, Amit Shah to other top leaders, including Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani flew down to the city. A case was registered against BJP Yuva Morcha chief and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya.

The high-octane campaign saw the BJP, which got only four seats in the last elections, witnessed a 10-fold surge this time around. With the recent win of Dubakka by-election behind them, the BJP has emerged as the principal opponent to ruling TRS with Congress crumbling to single digits.

"The Congress is like a VRS party that has retired. The capital of Telangana – Hyderabad -- is tired of dynastic rule. The chief minister has not stepped out of his farmhouse for days and months. Telangana definitely deserves better. Assembly elections are in 2023 but we will take this lead forward to the next level," Yadav said.