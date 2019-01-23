For BJP, Party is Family: PM Modi on Priyanka Gandhi's Formal Induction Into Congress

In line with his naamdar (dynast) vs kaamdar (hard working) narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official induction into the Congress by claiming that for some "family is the party".In a surprise move ahead of the general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi named Priyanka as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, which puts her in direct contest with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi.In an interaction with booth level workers, the PM said: "For some, family is the party. But for the BJP, party is family."Though the PM refrained from naming the Congress's new general secretary, it was clear where the comment was directed at.The PM has often lambasted the Congress for its "dynastic rule".In the past, PM Modi has asserted that he was "ready for a contest between the performance of 'four generations' of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that of 'four years of a chaiwala', a reference to the times when he used to sell tea.Rahul, commenting on Priyanka’s induction, said it will “herald the dawn of a new kind of politics in the state”.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.