English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
For BJP, Party is Family: PM Modi on Priyanka Gandhi's Formal Induction Into Congress
In a surprise move ahead of the general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi named Priyanka as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, which puts her in direct contest with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: In line with his naamdar (dynast) vs kaamdar (hard working) narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official induction into the Congress by claiming that for some "family is the party".
In a surprise move ahead of the general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi named Priyanka as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, which puts her in direct contest with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi.
In an interaction with booth level workers, the PM said: "For some, family is the party. But for the BJP, party is family."
Though the PM refrained from naming the Congress's new general secretary, it was clear where the comment was directed at.
The PM has often lambasted the Congress for its "dynastic rule".
In the past, PM Modi has asserted that he was "ready for a contest between the performance of 'four generations' of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that of 'four years of a chaiwala', a reference to the times when he used to sell tea.
Rahul, commenting on Priyanka’s induction, said it will “herald the dawn of a new kind of politics in the state”.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a surprise move ahead of the general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi named Priyanka as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, which puts her in direct contest with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi.
In an interaction with booth level workers, the PM said: "For some, family is the party. But for the BJP, party is family."
Though the PM refrained from naming the Congress's new general secretary, it was clear where the comment was directed at.
The PM has often lambasted the Congress for its "dynastic rule".
In the past, PM Modi has asserted that he was "ready for a contest between the performance of 'four generations' of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that of 'four years of a chaiwala', a reference to the times when he used to sell tea.
Rahul, commenting on Priyanka’s induction, said it will “herald the dawn of a new kind of politics in the state”.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results