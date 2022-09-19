For Captain Amarinder, 2nd Merger of His Career is Insurance for Heirs. For BJP, It's 'Brahmastra' Against AAP

It’s going to be the second merger in the political innings of Captain Amarinder Singh. This time, he merges his party Punjab Lok Congress — born out of a bitter parting with the Congress — with the BJP and officially joins the saffron party along with his close aides and family members.

The last time Captain had merged his party was in 1992 when he had broken from the Akali Dal and formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic), eventually joining forces with the Congress in 1998. Like in 1992, this time too Captain merges his party with a national entity after facing a crushing defeat in Vidhan Sabha polls. Not only did his party fail to win any seat, but he himself lost from Patiala, his bastion.

Captain Amarinder Singh had once told News18.com: “I am a fauji, I never leave the battlefield. I fight back”. This was when he was removed as Punjab chief minister and Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded him with Captain’s bête noir Navjot Singh Sidhu being made the state Congress chief.

The Captain had then joined hands with the BJP but formed his own party. At every rally, he was unsparing when it came to the Gandhis, especially siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. While Singh himself faced a crushing defeat, his prediction and warning to the Gandhis came true when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab, much to the chagrin of the Congress. It’s believed that Captain’s words at rallies and his humiliating exit hurt the public perception about the Congress, translating to loss in polls.

Even after his bitter parting with the Congress, the Captain speaks fondly of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. One of the closest friends of Rajiv Gandhi, Singh was inducted into the Congress by the former — a bond which has added to his clout.

This is why despite the fact that the Captain had made some comments against Rahul Gandhi’s political ability, Sonia Gandhi made him the chief ministerial face in 2017. Under pressure, a reluctant Rahul Gandhi had to begrudgingly declare Captain the party’s face in Punjab by the fag-end of the campaign during state polls.

But ultimately, Rahul Gandhi took his revenge when he used Sidhu to oust the Captain who had always opposed the cricketer-turned-politician as PCC chief. The hurt at being asked to step down as chief minister to make way for Channi with Sidhu at the helm is a bitterness Singh never got over. He once asked me: “Why did they do this to me? I would have stepped down as CM after results in any case.”

It’s perhaps the importance and credentials of the Captain which made Sonia Gandhi apologise to him even as she called him to seek his resignation, given that the Gandhi siblings were unhappy with a man they could never dictate terms to.

But for Captain, who is now considered a spent force by his critics, what’s the point of joining the BJP? Moreover, what does the BJP gain from it?

First, so far as Captain is considered, sources close to him say he still wants to maintain his political relevance. But, more than that, he wants to ensure that his children and grandson — who have not been successful in their political endeavour — have a footing in Punjab’s politics, especially with the Congress fighting for survival and AAP firmly in the saddle for the next few years.

The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to do well in the Lok Sabha polls so that the anger against farm laws is erased and it can capture space in a state where the only time it has managed to stay relevant is through an alliance, like with the Akali Dal. For BJP, it’s important to ensure AAP’s defeat so that one of its most aggressive opponents is silenced and its victory march is halted.

There is a possibility that Captain may be in Rajya Sabha soon and the BJP would want to see him as the face which reminds the Congress of what all is wrong with them. Captain’s anger and bitterness is reserved for Rahul Gandhi and as the latter popularises his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Singh — with his backdrop as a ‘fauji’ and nationalist — may just be the voice to take on both the Gandhis and the AAP.

