CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahYogi AdityanathRahul GandhiArvind Kejriwal
Home » News » Politics » For Criticising Swami Prasad's 'Ramcharitmanas' Remarks, SP Expels Richa Singh & Roli Tiwari
1-MIN READ

For Criticising Swami Prasad's 'Ramcharitmanas' Remarks, SP Expels Richa Singh & Roli Tiwari

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 10:31 IST

Lucknow, India

According to National Center for Seismology, 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal with a depth of 10 km at 7:57pm.

According to National Center for Seismology, 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal with a depth of 10 km at 7:57pm.

SP expels Roli Tiwari, Richa Tiwari over 'Ramcharitmanas' issue: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that the Samajwadi Party doesn't want development and only wants to divert attention of people

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has expelled former media panellists Roli Tiwari and Richa Singh citing “indiscipline”. It is being said that the action was taken for criticised the party’s member of legislative council (MLC) Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the epic Ramcharitmanas.

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that the Samajwadi Party doesn’t want development and only wants to divert attention of people.

Richa Singh had unsuccessfully contested last Assembly elections on an SP ticket from Allahabad West seat. Roli Tiwari Mishra hails from Agra.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. samajwadi party
first published:February 17, 2023, 10:27 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 10:31 IST
Read More