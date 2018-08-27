GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
‘For How Long Will I Tolerate’: Shivpal Yadav Signals Impatience Over Akhilesh’s Plans for Him

No.2 in Samajwadi Party until being edged out by Akhilesh Yadav in 2016, Shivpal Yadav is merely a legislator from Jaswantnagar and has no party position.

Updated:August 27, 2018, 8:17 AM IST
‘For How Long Will I Tolerate’: Shivpal Yadav Signals Impatience Over Akhilesh’s Plans for Him
File photo of SP leader Shivpal Yadav (PTI Photo)
Etawah: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party.

"For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters after Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

"If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored," Yadav said.

"I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said.

"I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him," he said.

Shivpal enjoyed the number two status after his brother Mulayam Singh in the Samajwadi Party until he was edged out by Akhilesh Yadav in a power tussle in 2016. The 63-year-old is currently merely a legislator from Jaswantnagar and has no party position.

(With PTI inputs)

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
