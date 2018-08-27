‘For How Long Will I Tolerate’: Shivpal Yadav Signals Impatience Over Akhilesh’s Plans for Him

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party."For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters after Raksha Bandhan celebrations."If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav."But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored," Yadav said."I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said."I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him," he said.Shivpal enjoyed the number two status after his brother Mulayam Singh in the Samajwadi Party until he was edged out by Akhilesh Yadav in a power tussle in 2016. The 63-year-old is currently merely a legislator from Jaswantnagar and has no party position.(With PTI inputs)