For Non-Congress Govt in Meghalaya, BJP Puts the Onus on NPP
Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict of the assembly elections in Meghalaya was against the Congress, which ruled the state for a decade, and against incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's election in-charge of Tripura.
Shillong: As the Meghalaya polls threw a hung verdict, the BJP today said it is ready to provide all support to form a non-Congress government in the hill state but the initiative has to be taken by the regional outfit National People's Party (NPP), which bagged the second-highest 19 seats.
Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict of the assembly elections in Meghalaya was against the Congress, which ruled the state for a decade, and against incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
"We want the NPP to take the initiative and the BJP will provide full cooperation. We are here to help form a non-Congress government," he told reporters in the city.
Sarma said the BJP will encourage smaller parties and independents to join hands with the NPP to form the next government in Meghalaya.
He said the saffron party would not like to take the lead in government formation even though it is ready to talk to everyone "unofficially" to form a government.
In the 60-member assembly, the Congress, which had been in power, bagged 21 seats, the NPP, led by Conrad Sangma, son of late PA Sangma, got 19 seats, the BJP got two seats, the United Democratic Party bagged six seats, the People's Democratic Front bagged four seats, the Hill State People's Democratic Party got two seats, the NCP and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement got one each and independents bagged three seats.
