For Pragya Thakur, Amit Shah Takes Out Road Show in Muslim-dominated North Bhopal

: As the campaign for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat enters its final leg, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in support of the party's candidate and firebrand leader Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday evening. The BJP along with the RSS has intensified their campaign in the constituency, where Thakur will contest against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.The roadshow is being seen as a show of strength by the BJP and the final push to terror-accused Thakur's wobbly campaign so far, a major part of which was marred by her unrestrained remarks and EC action against her.Elaborate arrangements have been made by the administration, which is also on its toes as the roadshow is being held in Bhopal North, a Muslim dominated assembly seat that has been a Congress bastion for years.Interestingly, the route for Shah's roadshow will be the same as Digvijaya Singh's this morning. Singh had marched on the streets with thousands of seers.Shah earlier held a roadshow for party candidate Anil Firozia in Ujjain's Khachrod. He will now head to Bhopal to campaign for Thakur.A BJP worker said that the saffron party workers and activists of its youth wing will take part in the roadshow sporting Namo T-shirts while the women will be seen donning saffron saris and turbans.Talking about the saffron camp, the RSS had taken over the reins of Pragya Thakur's campaign for a couple of days after she was named as BJP's Bhopal candidate. A panel of RSS senior volunteers was deputed full time to oversee her campaign.Thakur, who was an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, had created ripples with her stinging remarks on Digvijaya Singh and late Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Sqaud (ATS) Chief Hemant Karkare.Several senior leaders have already registered their presence in Bhopal. To keep the saffron sentiments alive, an RSS affiliate wing had screened a film named 'Bhagwa Atankwad – Bhramjaal' in the city on Monday to counter the Opposition's concept of saffron terrorism.The BJP has now entrusted the responsibility of making Thakur victorious to a special team of five national vice presidents. Out of the total 11 national vice presidents of the BJP, five of them – Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Om Mathur and Prabhat Jha – are actively taking part in Thakur’s campaigns. Recently, the party’s national organisational secretary Ramlal had also addressed a meeting of BJP MLAs and corporators.Meanwhile, a section of the party is not impressed with the nomination of Thakur. Bhopal North BJP candidate Fatima Siddiqui had openly opposed the nomination of Thakur in light of her remarks on Babri demolition.The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat goes to polling on May 12 and the campaigning ends on May 10 at 5pm.