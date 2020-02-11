'…For Soul of India': Prashant Kishor, AAP's Campaign Strategist, Tweets Gratitude to Delhiites

New Delhi: As trends indicated a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s election strategist and former JDU member, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to voters.

“Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!” Kishor said as trends showed the AAP leading on 57 of 70 seats.

Kejriwal roped in Kishor’s outfit I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) in December last year, just 2 months before the February 8 elections.

"Happy to share that Indian-PAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister had said in a tweet.

I-PAC too had acknowledged the AAP as the toughest opponent during Punjab polls. Kishor's electioneering machine worked behind the scenes for the Congress in Punjab.

"After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Kejriwal and AAP," the I-PAC had said in a tweet.

The political advocacy group also helped in electioneering campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

It also brought JD(U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to power in 2015.

However, Kishor recently hit headlines when his relationship with the Bihar CM turned bitter over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“If he leaves JD(U), then I don’t have any problem. If he wants to stay in the party, then he should follow the basic structure of the party,” Kumar had said after Kishor, on several occasions, made his opposition to the CAA known. Kumar finally expelled Kishor and another senior leader Pavan Varma for “anti-party” activities.

