Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'…For Soul of India': Prashant Kishor, AAP's Campaign Strategist, Tweets Gratitude to Delhiites
Kejriwal roped in Kishor’s outfit I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) in December last year, just 2 months before the February 8 elections.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left) and election strategist Prashant Kishor pose as trends indicate sweep for AAP in Delhi polls. (News18 India)
New Delhi: As trends indicated a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s election strategist and former JDU member, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to voters.
“Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!” Kishor said as trends showed the AAP leading on 57 of 70 seats.
Kejriwal roped in Kishor’s outfit I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) in December last year, just 2 months before the February 8 elections.
"Happy to share that Indian-PAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister had said in a tweet.
I-PAC too had acknowledged the AAP as the toughest opponent during Punjab polls. Kishor's electioneering machine worked behind the scenes for the Congress in Punjab.
"After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Kejriwal and AAP," the I-PAC had said in a tweet.
The political advocacy group also helped in electioneering campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was BJP's prime ministerial candidate.
It also brought JD(U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to power in 2015.
However, Kishor recently hit headlines when his relationship with the Bihar CM turned bitter over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
“If he leaves JD(U), then I don’t have any problem. If he wants to stay in the party, then he should follow the basic structure of the party,” Kumar had said after Kishor, on several occasions, made his opposition to the CAA known. Kumar finally expelled Kishor and another senior leader Pavan Varma for “anti-party” activities.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bizarre or Innovative? Inspired by Vir Das, Woman Cooks up a Storm With Chyawanprash Smoothie
- 'Don't Be Jealous': Chahal’s Response to Rohit Sharma's Comment on Instagram Leaves Fans in Splits
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title