'For Them Vote Comes First, Country Later': Nadda Takes a Jibe at Parties Supporting Anti-CAA Protests
Slamming the Congress for backing the Shaheen Bagh protest, Nadda said in 2003, the then Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Manmohan Singh had urged deputy prime minister L K Advani to grant citizenship to minorities in Bangladesh.
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.
New Delhi: Hitting out at the parties supporting protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday said vote comes first for them and country later.
Slamming the Congress for backing the Shaheen Bagh protest, Nadda said in 2003, the then Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Manmohan Singh had urged deputy prime minister L K Advani to grant citizenship to minorities in Bangladesh.
"Some people are sitting in protest against CAA but not a single Congress leader has condemned it, that is their character. If anything happens in JNU, they reach there without any delay and start crying foul," Nadda said, addressing a public meeting in Palam constituency.
In a veiled attack on Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest, Nadda said, "Vote comes first for them and country later. For us country is important not the vote". He added that those opposing CAA should explain what is wrong with the act.
In an interaction with a news channel, Sisodia said he stood with the Shaheen Bagh protestors. Nadda claimed that there are parties in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections that "do not have leaders, workers and policy".
"Kejriwal said he will open 500 schools, 20 colleges and buy 5,000 buses but failed to keep these promises. People should vote for BJP for development in Delhi," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- WATCH | Zion Williamson Scores 17 Points in a Bit Over 3 Minutes on Much-awaited NBA Debut
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You