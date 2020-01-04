Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

For Third Time in Two Weeks, PM Modi Reviews Ministries' Performance

The ministries have been divided into various sectors such as agriculture, health, governance and technology for speedier and better implementation of policies.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
For Third Time in Two Weeks, PM Modi Reviews Ministries' Performance
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of various sectors of the Council of Ministers in a meeting, third since December 21, as part of an exercise to finalise an action plan for key ministries for the next five years.

The prime minister heard top bureaucrats on sectors such as governance, technology and resources, sources in the government said.

Based on the suggestions received during the meetings on presentations made by various committees of secretaries, the government would finalise an action plan for various ministries for the next five years, they said.

The ministries have been divided into various sectors such as agriculture, health, governance and technology for speedier and better implementation of policies.

The action plan would help implement policies for governance and development in a more systematic way and take the benefits to the grass-roots level.

Another meeting of the Council of Ministers could take place in the coming week to complete the review exercise, the sources said.

The Council of Ministers usually meets after the Cabinet meeting every month. But on the last three occasions, the meetings were held independently.

In the past few weeks, the prime minister has reviewed during Cabinet meetings the progress made by various ministries in implementing the government's policies.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a greater mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It completed six months in power in November.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram