'Foreign Events Won't Get You Investors': Priyanka Gandhi Pokes Fun at 'Howdy Modi' Event

The Congress has upped the ante against the Narendra Modi government after the economy hit a six-year low growth rate.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
'Foreign Events Won't Get You Investors': Priyanka Gandhi Pokes Fun at 'Howdy Modi' Event
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slowdown in the country, saying foreign events would not help get investors to salvage the economy.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said: Chanting 5 trillion every day or managing media headlines will not improve the Indian economy. Events organised abroad will not help get investors. Investor confidence has taken a hit but the government does not want to accept the reality. This slowdown is a speed-breaker in the country’s path to becoming an economic superpower.”

PM Modi is set to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on September 22. US President Donald Trump will jointly address the rally with him, in what is being seen as a major show of strength by the two leaders.

The Congress has upped the ante against the Narendra Modi government after the economy hit a six-year low growth rate. The party alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "clueless" in dealing with the slowdown and termed the steps announced by her to boost the economy as "cosmetic" and "piecemeal".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too attacked the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying what India needs is not propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy.

The grand old party had also announced that it will hold massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government's policies that have allegedly led to an "economic slowdown".

Sitharaman also faced flak for saying the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber, instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

"Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," Rahul Gandhi had said.

