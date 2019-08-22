Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Foreign Terrorists Targeting Me, Claims Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh, a Lok Sabha MP who enjoys Y+ category security cover provided by the central government, said he shifted to the new residence on Wednesday night.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Foreign Terrorists Targeting Me, Claims Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh
File photo of West bengal BJP chief Dilip Gosh. (Twitter)
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that he had to shift to a new residence following inputs from central intelligence agencies about possible life threats on him by foreign terrorists.

The police, however, said they have no information in this regard.

Ghosh, a Lok Sabha MP who enjoys Y+ category security cover provided by the central government, said he shifted to the new residence on Wednesday night.

"I had inputs from central intelligence agencies that certain foreign terror outfits are planning to attack me. So I shifted to a new residence following their advice," the BJP leader said.

Asked whether or not the Centre would upgrade his security cover to Z or Z+ category, Ghosh said he has no such information.

"Everybody knows that I have been attacked during several political programmes in Kolkata and other parts of the state. So the central government decided to provide me with security. But at times security cover stops you from interacting with the people," he said.

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner L N Meena said Ghosh did not complain to the police about threats on his life, and they also did not have any information about intelligence inputs in this regard.

"If he makes any complaint to us, we will definitely look into it," Meena said.

Ghosh had been staying in an area under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. He has shifted to another place in the same area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram