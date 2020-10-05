Forensic Team Visits Slain RJD Dalit Leader's House in Bihar's Purnia

A day after the murder of RJD Dalit wing leader Shakti Malik, a two-member forensic team from Bhagalpur went to the deceased's house in Purnia for investigation.

The team collected blood samples from the crime scene and took photos of the entire area including the toilet where Singh was gunned down on Sunday.

The forensic team also measured the height of the wall and bamboo barricade around Malik's house. They stayed for two hours at the crime scene. One of the officers said the report will be submitted in 7 days.

The forensic team was accompanied by the SHO of the Kehat police station, Sunil Kumar Mandal.

The deceased's wife Khusboo Devi said that the slippers found there belonged to the attackers, who left them behind after the crime.

The SHO had called the dog squad to the crime scene but the dog squad was unable to provide any lead due to water-logging in the area.

The deceased's father Ashok Malik claimed that his son wanted to independently contest the Bihar Assembly elections from Raniganj constituency. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had demanded Rs 50 lakh for a party ticket, the father alleged. As Shakti Singh was unable to pay the money, Tejashwi had abused him.

Besides Tejashwi and his brother Tej Pratap, Ashok Malik has also named Anil Kumar Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Manoj Paswan and Sunita Devi. Purnia police has registered an FIR against them on the statement of the deceased's wife Khusboo Devi.