'Forget Youth and Booth, Talk to Uncle Shivpal First': BJP's Subrat Pathak Takes Dig at Akhilesh Yadav

BJP General Secretary and Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak attacked Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav over Shivpal Yadav and said that the SP leader should talk to his uncle first. The BJP MP also said that for Akhilesh Yadav, booth and youth are only his family members.

“Akhilesh Yadav should first sit and talk to his uncle Shivpal. After that he may talk about booth and youth. What was the condition of the Saifai family 20-25 years ago and what it is today is not hidden from anyone. The politicians have made palaces due to corruption and loot,” Pathak said while addressing the enlightened class conference organized in Etawah Sadar Vidhan Sabha on Sunday.

The attack by the BJP leader comes amid fault lines between the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. As per recent media reports, Shivpal Yadav had stated that he was ready for merger with the Samajwadi Party but his nephew and SP Chief was too busy to finalise the alliance for the 2022 UP Polls.

The BJP MP cited the example of simplicity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother and said, “Our Prime Minister, whose mother lives in a small 10 by 10 room, our Yogi Baba did not build any house, he has come from the temple and if the people of the state do not give their blessings, then he will go back to the temple. We did not build any house or palace by looting.”

“PM Modi wants to make the country a superpower with the vision of New India. The Prime Minister is striving for the upliftment of every section of the society. Not only has the state been freed from criminals, but their illegal properties were also confiscated,” he added.

Referring to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, removal of Article 370 and other policies of the BJP government in the centre, Subrat Pathak said, “People are praising the BJP government for the commendable work. The corrupt of the country built palaces, be it Congress or Samajwadi family but our Prime Minister did not build any house. We have built houses for the poor and toilets in the village. Good people should come forward in society.”

The BJP MP added that after the British and Mughals in our society, Congress, Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party were dividing the state into caste.

