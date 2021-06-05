Formed to Resolve Infighting in Punjab Congress, Party’s Truce Panel to Submit Report in 2 days

A three-member committee formed to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress will submit its report within two days.

The panel was set up by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party’s state unit and apprised it of efforts to unite the party, as well as preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls. A section of Congress leaders had allegedly expressed discontent over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege issue and had held meetings to exert pressure on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for early action against the perpetrators.

The three-member committee comprises Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab state in-charge Harish Rawat and J.P. Aggarwal.

So far, about 15 MLAs have gone on record to say that Amrinder Singh should not be the CM face in the 2022 assembly elections in the state, sources told News 18.

The committee members have also received several complaints against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources said.

Amarinder Singh on Friday met the three-member panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at the party headquarters at Akbar Road in Delhi. AICC secretary general in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal are members of the panel.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Singh said, “It’s an internal matter and there is no need for any public discussion… Elections are due in 6 months and we have to work together and win the elections."

Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu have been engaged in a bitter war of words. Navjot Sidhu has publicly attacked the Chief Minister over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in Punjab.

The Congress panel has already met Sidhu, party MPs, MLAs and former state committee chiefs besides a host of other leaders in the last four days.

Sources said the panel has also apprised former party chief Rahul Gandhi of the developments and deliberations with various leaders from Punjab.

The panel, set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is likely to present its report to her by the weekend or early next week. A change in the Punjab cabinet and the party is imminent ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here