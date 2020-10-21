Former AAP Goa Leader Claims Party Works on Vote-cutting Strategy, Quits And Joins Congress

The Goa unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be in complete disarray. Several of its leaders have either stepped down from their posts or joined other parties such as the Congress. The latest to quit is AAP Goa's social media in charge and strategist Devsurabhee Yaduvanshi.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Yaduvanshi pointed out several reasons for quitting the party. "Their vote-cutting strategy was one, followed by shifty secular credentials and their constant attack on the Congress, who should have become their natural ally in a supposed fight to finish the BJP," she said.

When questioned about the vote-cutting strategy, she said, "While working on their political campaigns, there were several red flags I noticed. To begin with, there was a selective targeting of minority votes wherein campaigning was carried out targeting Salcette area alone in a concerted manner, while Hindu majority areas like Ponda, Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona and others were given scant attention."

"Enough was done to win 20,000 votes, ensuring that the margin of victory for the Congress was reduced to a little over 9,000 votes. Had the number of votes been higher for AAP in 2019, the BJP would have won the South Goa seat again," she said.

Salcette taluka in Goa has a sizeable number of Catholics. Yaguvanshi has worked with the AAP during both state and Lok Sabha elections.

When asked why she chose the Congress, she said, "They believe in the idea of India enshrined in our Constitution, values of secularism and socialism, equality for all". She has now been appointed as spokesperson of the state Congress unit.

Speaking on her role ahead of the 2022 election campaign, Yaguvanshi said currently the party is engaged in rebuilding its ranks, fortifying its connect with people from the ground up, and getting fresh faces to stand for elections.