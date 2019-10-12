Former AAP Leader Alka Lamba Joins Congress, Meets State Chief and Sonia Gandhi
Alka Lamba met Chacko along with supporters and took primary membership of the party. Lamba had met interim party President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.
Alka Lamba meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as she joins Congress (Credits: Twitter)
New Delhi: After a month of quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of state in-charge, PC Chacko.
She met Chacko along with supporters and took primary membership of the party.
Lamba tweeted that she has taken receipt of Rs 5 and officially became a Congress member.
Lamba had met interim party President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.
Lamba quit the AAP on September 6 and had announced that she would join the Congress in the presence of Sonia Gandhi at her residence.
A former Delhi University President, Lamba had served in the Congress for 20 years before she quit the grand old party and joined the AAP and won the 2015 Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk.
On September 19, Lamba was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the grounds of defection.
She was scheduled to join the party on Friday but later she later said that the joining has shifted to Saturday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Diesel Automatic Review: SUVs Move Aside
- Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and B-town Stars Hail Virat Kohli for Breaking Don Bradman’s Record
- Nushrat Bharucha's Thailand Pics Set the Temperature Soaring, See Here
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know