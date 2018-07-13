GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Rejoins Congress

Reddy had quit as chief minister and the Congress in February 2014, protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi welcomed N. Kiran Kumar Reddy back to the Congress party on July 13. (Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress fold on Friday, four years after quitting the party.

Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Reddy's return to the party after the former chief minister met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Friday.

Reddy joined the party in the presence of AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oomen Chandy, Surjewala and APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy at the AICC headquarters here.

His meeting with the Congress chief came following talks with the party's leaders over two months.

Reddy, the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had floated the Jai Samaikya Andhra party after quitting the Congress. He fought the 2014 elections, but failed to make a mark.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
