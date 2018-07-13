English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Rejoins Congress
Reddy had quit as chief minister and the Congress in February 2014, protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi welcomed N. Kiran Kumar Reddy back to the Congress party on July 13. (Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress fold on Friday, four years after quitting the party.
Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Reddy's return to the party after the former chief minister met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Friday.
Reddy joined the party in the presence of AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oomen Chandy, Surjewala and APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy at the AICC headquarters here.
Reddy had quit as chief minister and the Congress in February 2014, protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
His meeting with the Congress chief came following talks with the party's leaders over two months.
Reddy, the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had floated the Jai Samaikya Andhra party after quitting the Congress. He fought the 2014 elections, but failed to make a mark.
Also Watch
Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Reddy's return to the party after the former chief minister met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Friday.
Reddy joined the party in the presence of AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oomen Chandy, Surjewala and APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy at the AICC headquarters here.
Reddy had quit as chief minister and the Congress in February 2014, protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
His meeting with the Congress chief came following talks with the party's leaders over two months.
Reddy, the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had floated the Jai Samaikya Andhra party after quitting the Congress. He fought the 2014 elections, but failed to make a mark.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know