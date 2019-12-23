Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Former Andhra CM Naidu Demands Judicial Inquiry into YSRCP's Allegations of 'Insider Trading'

Following Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s indication on having three capital cities for the state, farmers of Amaravati have been protesting for the past six days.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Andhra CM Naidu Demands Judicial Inquiry into YSRCP's Allegations of 'Insider Trading'
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into YSRCP's allegations of “insider trading” in Amaravati.

Naidu also visited several villages in the Amaravati region and extended his support to the farmers who have been holding protests over the last few days against the state government’s proposal to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Bashing the YSRCP government, Naidu said, “The government is saying there is not enough money to construct a capital in Amaravati. But if they continue the construction activity, it will generate additional income with GST. The government is alleging that we indulged in insider trading. If that is true, they should order a judicial inquiry with a sitting judge of the High Court. If they find anyone guilty, punish them. We will also support the government”.

Naidu added that his party is not against the proposed administrative capital at Visakhpatnam but the assurances given to the farmers of Amaravati are also important. “We had announced Visakhpatnam as the financial capital and developed it as an IT Hub,” he said.

Following Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s indication on having three capital cities for the state, farmers of Amaravati have been protesting for the past six days.

Reacting to the farmers’ protest, Municipal Affairs minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “Government will examine the expert panel's report on having three capitals in the upcoming cabinet meeting and then take a final decision.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram