Former Andhra CM Naidu Demands Judicial Inquiry into YSRCP's Allegations of 'Insider Trading'

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into YSRCP's allegations of “insider trading” in Amaravati.

Naidu also visited several villages in the Amaravati region and extended his support to the farmers who have been holding protests over the last few days against the state government’s proposal to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Bashing the YSRCP government, Naidu said, “The government is saying there is not enough money to construct a capital in Amaravati. But if they continue the construction activity, it will generate additional income with GST. The government is alleging that we indulged in insider trading. If that is true, they should order a judicial inquiry with a sitting judge of the High Court. If they find anyone guilty, punish them. We will also support the government”.

Naidu added that his party is not against the proposed administrative capital at Visakhpatnam but the assurances given to the farmers of Amaravati are also important. “We had announced Visakhpatnam as the financial capital and developed it as an IT Hub,” he said.

Following Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s indication on having three capital cities for the state, farmers of Amaravati have been protesting for the past six days.

Reacting to the farmers’ protest, Municipal Affairs minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “Government will examine the expert panel's report on having three capitals in the upcoming cabinet meeting and then take a final decision.”

