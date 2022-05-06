Former Andhra Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy Passes Away; Telangana CM Expresses Grief

Veteran Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy died on Friday at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to an age-related illness. Reddy, 73, was a close associate of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Bojjala, as he is known, was one of those who were injured, along with Naidu, in the Alipiri mine blast triggered by Maoists in 2003. Naidu along with Reddy was on the way to Tirupati to participate in Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The senior politician served as an MLA for five terms from the Srikalahasthi constituency in Chittoor district (now Tirupati district). Bojjala was a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu cabinet in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and also in the truncated state between 2014 and 2019. He held portfolios like Roads and Buildings, Information Technology, Environment and Forests as minister. He was elected as an MLA from Srikalahasti in 1989, 1994, 1999, 2009, and 2014.

Reddy was born on April 15, 1949, in Urandur of Srikalahasti constituency. He graduated from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati and entered into active politics taking inspiration from TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

Naidu has expressed grief over the demise of Reddy. “I am deeply pained by the death of Bojjala. His death is a deep loss to the TDP," Naidu said in a statement.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed sadness over the the death of Reddy and losing a close friend and political colleague.

