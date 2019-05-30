English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Army General, Ghaziabad MP VK Singh All Set to Enter Modi Cabinet
While repeatedly reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationalist stance, Singh had taken up the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February as an issue during the campaign.
File photo of VK Singh.
Loading...
A four-star general and former Union minister, VK Singh is all set to join Narendra Modi team.
Singh was earlier the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and briefly served as the MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region, which was later taken over by Jitendra Singh.
Singh, who retained his Ghaziabad seat this time, defeated his closest rival, Suresh Bansal of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.
Like in 2014, Singh’s campaign this time had focussed on his credentials as an Army general.
While repeatedly reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationalist stance, Singh had taken up the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February as an issue during the campaign.
After retiring from the Army, Singh had initially lent support to the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.
He joined the BJP on March 1, 2014, and won the Ghaziabad seat with a record margin of over 5.67 lakh votes — greater than the 3.36 lakh victory margin of Narendra Modi over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Varanasi the same year.
In the Army, Singh had served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.
He became the first serving chief of staff to take the government of India to court following a dispute over his date of birth and subsequent retirement.
Singh was earlier the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and briefly served as the MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region, which was later taken over by Jitendra Singh.
Singh, who retained his Ghaziabad seat this time, defeated his closest rival, Suresh Bansal of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.
Like in 2014, Singh’s campaign this time had focussed on his credentials as an Army general.
While repeatedly reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationalist stance, Singh had taken up the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February as an issue during the campaign.
After retiring from the Army, Singh had initially lent support to the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.
He joined the BJP on March 1, 2014, and won the Ghaziabad seat with a record margin of over 5.67 lakh votes — greater than the 3.36 lakh victory margin of Narendra Modi over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Varanasi the same year.
In the Army, Singh had served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.
He became the first serving chief of staff to take the government of India to court following a dispute over his date of birth and subsequent retirement.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results