English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
V K Singh
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Former Army General, Ghaziabad MP VK Singh Joins Modi Cabinet
While repeatedly reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationalist stance, Singh had taken up the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February as an issue during the campaign.
File photo of VK Singh.
Loading...
A four-star general and former Union minister, VK Singh has joined the Modi cabinet and was sworn-in at a star-studded ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Singh was earlier the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and briefly served as the MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region, which was later taken over by Jitendra Singh.
Singh, who retained his Ghaziabad seat this time, defeated his closest rival, Suresh Bansal of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.
Like in 2014, Singh’s campaign this time had focussed on his credentials as an Army general.
While repeatedly reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationalist stance, Singh had taken up the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February as an issue during the campaign.
After retiring from the Army, Singh had initially lent support to the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.
He joined the BJP on March 1, 2014, and won the Ghaziabad seat with a record margin of over 5.67 lakh votes — greater than the 3.36 lakh victory margin of Narendra Modi over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Varanasi the same year.
In the Army, Singh had served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.
He became the first serving chief of staff to take the government of India to court following a dispute over his date of birth and subsequent retirement.
Singh was earlier the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and briefly served as the MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region, which was later taken over by Jitendra Singh.
Singh, who retained his Ghaziabad seat this time, defeated his closest rival, Suresh Bansal of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.
Like in 2014, Singh’s campaign this time had focussed on his credentials as an Army general.
While repeatedly reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationalist stance, Singh had taken up the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February as an issue during the campaign.
After retiring from the Army, Singh had initially lent support to the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.
He joined the BJP on March 1, 2014, and won the Ghaziabad seat with a record margin of over 5.67 lakh votes — greater than the 3.36 lakh victory margin of Narendra Modi over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Varanasi the same year.
In the Army, Singh had served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.
He became the first serving chief of staff to take the government of India to court following a dispute over his date of birth and subsequent retirement.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results