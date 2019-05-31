Former Army General, Ghaziabad MP VK Singh To Serve as MoS in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Former Army General, Ghaziabad MP VK Singh To Serve as MoS in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
File photo of VK Singh.
A four-star general and former Union minister, VK Singh has been given the charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Singh was earlier the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and briefly served as the MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region, which was later taken over by Jitendra Singh.
Singh, who retained his Ghaziabad seat this time, defeated his closest rival, Suresh Bansal of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.
Like in 2014, Singh’s campaign this time had focussed on his credentials as an Army general.
After retiring from the Army, Singh had initially lent support to the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.
He joined the BJP on March 1, 2014, and won the Ghaziabad seat with a record margin of over 5.67 lakh votes — greater than the 3.36 lakh victory margin of Narendra Modi over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Varanasi the same year.
In the Army, Singh had served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.
He became the first serving chief of staff to take the government of India to court following a dispute over his date of birth and subsequent retirement.
