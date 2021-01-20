Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor Mata Prasad Passes Away at 96

Former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Mata Prasad, passed away here in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 96 years old.

He was transfereed to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) from a private hospital on Tuesday evening with the diagnosis of multi-organ failure, requiring life-saving supportive therapies.

Mata Prasad belonged to Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

He served as minister in the Congress government in UP in 1988- 89 and appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 1993.