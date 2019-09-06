Take the pledge to vote

Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Hospitalised, Condition Stable

Once a chain smoker, Bhattacharjee, who has been suffering from acute respiratory problems for years, was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. He was the state's chief minister between 2000 and 2011.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
File photo of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in south Kolkata after he complained of severe breathing problem on Friday night. Bhattacharjee, who has been suffering from acute respiratory problems for years, was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The blood pressure of Bhattacharjee (75) was found to be quite low and his oxygen concentration had also deteriorated, a senior official of the hospital said. "Bhattacharjee was brought to our hospital around 8.30pm. At that time, his condition was quite serious. He suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD in the afternoon and his blood pressure fell quite alarmingly," the official said.

Another hospital spokesperson said, “His condition is stable now, but he was kept under observation at the ICU. A medical team, comprising five doctors, has been formed to monitor his health condition.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the hospital and spoke to the doctors there about Bhattacharjee's health. "When I first saw him, he was definitely serious. Now he has revived. He managed sitting on the bed. He is stable now. He requires blood because his haemoglobin is low. He is in the ICCU. I want him to get well soon and return home quickly," Banerjee said after coming out of the hospital.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited the hospital. In a tweet, Dhankar said the former chief minister, who has breathing distress, could communicate with him.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Rabin Deb also came to the hospital. Former MP Md Salim said, “I would like to request the media not to spread any misinformation as his health condition is absolutely stable. He is recovering.”

Bhattacharjee, once a chain smoker, has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for a long time. He was the chief minister of the state from 2000 to 2011 and lawmaker from Jadavpur constituency for 24 years. He was defeated by Manish Gupta, former chief secretary of his government, who was fielded by the Trinamool Congress in the 2011 Assembly elections.

He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat due to ill health in 2018. Lately, Bhattacharjee has been losing his vision. His last public appearance was on February 3 during a mega rally of the Left party at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

(With inputs from PTI)

