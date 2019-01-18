English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bihar BJP MP Uday Singh Quits Party, Likely to Join Grand Alliance
Singh did not reveal his cards saying until resigning from the BJP, he had no right to negotiate with any other party but gave ample hints saying he may join a Grand Alliance constituent.
Representative image.
Patna: Former BJP MP Uday Singh, who has represented the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar twice, announced his resignation from the party here on Friday alleging that it has surrendered before the discredited JD(U) headed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
