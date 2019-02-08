English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Rubbishes Rumour of His Return to NDA
Manjhi's criticism of dharna by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the CBI action against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar early this week had triggered speculation if he was ending his innings in the mahagathbandhan and going back to the NDA.
File photo of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Gaya: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday scotched rumour of his quitting mahagathbandhan and returning to the NDA and termed such unverified reports as a "conspiracy" to malign his and his party image.
He made it clear that he is with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the Grand Alliance in Bihar, which also comprises Congress and the RLSP.
Manjhi's criticism of dharna by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the CBI action against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar early this week had triggered speculation if he was ending his innings in the mahagathbandhan and going back to the NDA.
There is no truth in it (rumour about his joining NDA). Disinformation is being spread as part of a conspiracy to malign my and my party image, Manjhi said.
Manjhi, who was made chief minister by Nitish Kumar in 2014 later fell out with his mentor and formed his party HAM. HAM joined hands with the BJP in 2015 Bihar polls but with Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP, Manjhi left the NDA to join hands with Lalu Prasad last year.
Manjhi said seat sharing issue in the opposition coalition will be finalized in consultation with all the constituents of the Grand Alliance.
In reply to a query, Manjhi said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister of any state should not hold or participate in dharna or demonstration.
"Mamata Banerjee did wrong by holding dharna as it can't be justified in any manner," he reiterated.
While replying to a query on his party's state unit chief Brishen Patel resigning from the post over alleged charge of misappropriation of party fund, Manjhi claimed Patel had swindled Rs 10 lakh from the party fund.
Both Patel and party spokesman Danish Rizwan had resigned from their respective posts on Wednesday. Rizwan had alleged that Patel along with his supporters indulged in anti-party activities and have also been indulged looting party fund.
Manjhi said that new state unit chief and other prominent posts, which are currently lying vacant, will be filled within a week. Manjhi was accompanied by party's national vice-president Rameshwar Yadav, district president Tutu Khan and others during the press meet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He made it clear that he is with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the Grand Alliance in Bihar, which also comprises Congress and the RLSP.
Manjhi's criticism of dharna by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the CBI action against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar early this week had triggered speculation if he was ending his innings in the mahagathbandhan and going back to the NDA.
There is no truth in it (rumour about his joining NDA). Disinformation is being spread as part of a conspiracy to malign my and my party image, Manjhi said.
Manjhi, who was made chief minister by Nitish Kumar in 2014 later fell out with his mentor and formed his party HAM. HAM joined hands with the BJP in 2015 Bihar polls but with Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP, Manjhi left the NDA to join hands with Lalu Prasad last year.
Manjhi said seat sharing issue in the opposition coalition will be finalized in consultation with all the constituents of the Grand Alliance.
In reply to a query, Manjhi said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister of any state should not hold or participate in dharna or demonstration.
"Mamata Banerjee did wrong by holding dharna as it can't be justified in any manner," he reiterated.
While replying to a query on his party's state unit chief Brishen Patel resigning from the post over alleged charge of misappropriation of party fund, Manjhi claimed Patel had swindled Rs 10 lakh from the party fund.
Both Patel and party spokesman Danish Rizwan had resigned from their respective posts on Wednesday. Rizwan had alleged that Patel along with his supporters indulged in anti-party activities and have also been indulged looting party fund.
Manjhi said that new state unit chief and other prominent posts, which are currently lying vacant, will be filled within a week. Manjhi was accompanied by party's national vice-president Rameshwar Yadav, district president Tutu Khan and others during the press meet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results