Former BJP MP Hariom Singh Rathore Dies in Udaipur Aged 61
Rathore's funeral will take place on Tuesday at his ancestral village Kelwa in Rajsamand district.
File photo of Hariom Singh Rathore.
Jaipur: BJP's former MP Hariom Singh Rathore died after prolonged illness in a hospital in Udaipur on Monday, a senior party official said.
Rathore's funeral will take place on Tuesday at his ancestral village Kelwa in Rajsamand district," Virendra Singh, the BJP's district president said.
Rathore was BJP MP from Rajsamand constituency from 2014-19 and Zila Pramukh from 1995-2000.
