Former CBI Joint Director to Contest Elections in Andhra Pradesh Next Year
Lakshminarayana, who had been touring the state for the past several months after voluntarily retiring from the post in the CBI, had last month released what he called the 'peoples manifesto' and highlighted need for 'zero-budget' politics.
File photo of former CBI joint director V V Lakshminarayana.
Hyderabad: Former CBI joint director V V Lakshminarayana, who recently indicated that he would start his political journey, Monday said he would contest the elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled next year and soon announced his political agenda and policy matters.
The former IPS officer who had served as joint director of CBI on deputation and probed into cases such as the Satyam scam, quid-pro-quo investments involving YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others, told reporters here that Lok Satta founder and former MLA Jayaprakash Narayan had met him and offered him to lead the party.
"How to go ahead, plan of action and procedures will be discussed with core teams and decision on the policy matters taken. I will soon inform you how and when I am going to enter into public life," Lakshminarayana said adding that other leaders from Telangana Peoples Party, Aam Aadmi Party and others have also extended support to him.
"Whether I will go independently or go along with like-minded people will take a call on this matter and let you know," he said reacting to queries if he would float a new political party or join other parties.
Reacting to a query on the recent attack on YSR Congress party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport, Lakshminarayana said,"It was a system failure and the matter is under investigation."
Issues like health, education, equitable society, agriculture, women's empowerment, eradication of corruption have been discussed during the meeting held here, he added.
