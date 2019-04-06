English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former CBI Officer and Jana Sena Lok Sabha Candidate Releases Manifesto on Bond Paper
Stating that he would submit a report on fulfilment of his promises every three months, the Jana Sena candidate said he would launch a mobile app by the name "Reach Your MP" after the election for locals to reach him easily.
VV Lakshminarayana's manifesto included 15 main issues which he promised to fulfil if elected to power.
Visakhapatnam: Former CBI officer and Jana Sena candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency VV Lakshminarayana on Saturday released his manifesto on a bond paper.
The manifesto included 15 main issues which he promised to fulfil if elected to power.
Some of his main promises are merging of the Waltair railway division with the South Coast Railway Zone (headquartered in Visakhapatnam), pure drinking water, law and order and controlling pollution in the Visakhapatnam port through new technologies.
The former CBI joint director also promised to fight for special category status for Andhra Pradesh in Parliament.
The manifesto also spoke of local issues like development of slums, establishment of cold storage units, air-conditioned vending stalls for fishermen and construction of the Gopalapatnam-Kothapalem bridge, flyovers and underpasses in Vishakhapatnam.
Lakshminayana even vowed to enhance the security of women and work for their empowerment.
Stating that he would submit a report on fulfilment of his promises every three months, the Jana Sena candidate said he would launch a mobile app by the name “Reach Your MP” after the election for locals to reach him easily.
