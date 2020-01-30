Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Former CBI Officer Laxminarayana Quits Jana Sena Over Pawan Kalyan's Decision to Act Again

VV Laxminarayana, a former IPS officer said that the Jana Sena Party and its chief Pawan Kalyan lacked stability and a sustainable procedure to run the party.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:January 30, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former CBI Officer Laxminarayana Quits Jana Sena Over Pawan Kalyan's Decision to Act Again
File image of Pawan Kalyan. (Image: News18)

Hyderabad: Former CBI Joint Director VV Laxminarayana on Thursday resigned from his primary membership of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. The former IPS officer said that JSP and its chief lacked stability and a sustainable procedure to run the party.

In his resignation letter, Laxminarayana stated, “Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had said that he will dedicate himself to public service and will not act in movies anymore. But now he has decided to act again. Your decision is a reflection of the lack of stability and legitimacy in your decisions. So, I decided to quit the party.”

Two new movies, featuring actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, were launched recently. However, according to sources, his decision to act in movies again is not the reason behind Laxminarayana’s resignation.

Sources suggest that Laxminarayana, who joined the JSP last year, may have been dissatisfied over the party's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without taking him into confidenvce.

Laxminarayana was an IPS officer of the 1990 batch and served in the Maharastra cadre. As a Joint Director of CBI from Hyderabad region, he had investigated present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case, Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) case and Emmar Properties scandal case among other high-profile cases.

He resigned in 2018 as an Additional Director General of Police of Maharastra cadre. In March 2019, he joined with Janasena Party and contested from Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram