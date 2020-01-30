Former CBI Officer Laxminarayana Quits Jana Sena Over Pawan Kalyan's Decision to Act Again

Hyderabad: Former CBI Joint Director VV Laxminarayana on Thursday resigned from his primary membership of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. The former IPS officer said that JSP and its chief lacked stability and a sustainable procedure to run the party.

In his resignation letter, Laxminarayana stated, “Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had said that he will dedicate himself to public service and will not act in movies anymore. But now he has decided to act again. Your decision is a reflection of the lack of stability and legitimacy in your decisions. So, I decided to quit the party.”

Two new movies, featuring actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, were launched recently. However, according to sources, his decision to act in movies again is not the reason behind Laxminarayana’s resignation.

Sources suggest that Laxminarayana, who joined the JSP last year, may have been dissatisfied over the party's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without taking him into confidenvce.

Laxminarayana was an IPS officer of the 1990 batch and served in the Maharastra cadre. As a Joint Director of CBI from Hyderabad region, he had investigated present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case, Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) case and Emmar Properties scandal case among other high-profile cases.

He resigned in 2018 as an Additional Director General of Police of Maharastra cadre. In March 2019, he joined with Janasena Party and contested from Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.