Former CBI Officer, Who Arrested Jaganmohan Reddy, Joins Hands with Pawan Kalyan

: Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party today along with former Vice-Chancellor of Srikrishna Devaraya University, Rajagopal at the party office in Vijayawada city.VV Lakshmi Narayana is known to have carried out the investigation in YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram illegal mining cases. The former CBI JD had arrested Jaganmohan Reddy earlier in the assets case and sent him to prison for 16 months.Lakshmi Narayana is a Maharashtra Cadre IPS officer, who worked as a Joint director in Andhra Pradesh on deputation. After completion of the investigations he was assigned, the CBI transferred him to Maharashtra, following which he resigned from the job on a voluntary basis.Post-resignation, Lakshmi Narayana entered politics and campaigned across the state, working on farmers issues.Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed VV Lakshmi Narayana and Rajagopal into his party and hinted that they may contest as Lok Sabha Polls from Andhra’s Rayalaseema.“Our country is filled with youth. If we educate them, India will be a superpower. I wonder how Pawan designed the Janasena manifesto even today. I welcome the Pawan Kalyan’s decision to compete for elections without money. I am happy to be a part of Janasena party from today. I will show the people what Janasena is,” Lakshmi Narayana said after joining.“Normally one plus one is two. But I can say that one plus one is 11,” the former CBI JD added.Pawan has assured that he will confirm Lakshmi Narayana and Rajagopal’s seats soon.