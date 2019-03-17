English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former CBI Officer, Who Arrested Jaganmohan Reddy, Joins Hands with Pawan Kalyan
Former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, was the investigating officer in Jaganmohan Reddy’s Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram illegal mining cases.
Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan welcomes former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana to the party (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravathi: Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party today along with former Vice-Chancellor of Srikrishna Devaraya University, Rajagopal at the party office in Vijayawada city.
VV Lakshmi Narayana is known to have carried out the investigation in YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram illegal mining cases. The former CBI JD had arrested Jaganmohan Reddy earlier in the assets case and sent him to prison for 16 months.
Lakshmi Narayana is a Maharashtra Cadre IPS officer, who worked as a Joint director in Andhra Pradesh on deputation. After completion of the investigations he was assigned, the CBI transferred him to Maharashtra, following which he resigned from the job on a voluntary basis.
Post-resignation, Lakshmi Narayana entered politics and campaigned across the state, working on farmers issues.
Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed VV Lakshmi Narayana and Rajagopal into his party and hinted that they may contest as Lok Sabha Polls from Andhra’s Rayalaseema.
“Our country is filled with youth. If we educate them, India will be a superpower. I wonder how Pawan designed the Janasena manifesto even today. I welcome the Pawan Kalyan’s decision to compete for elections without money. I am happy to be a part of Janasena party from today. I will show the people what Janasena is,” Lakshmi Narayana said after joining.
“Normally one plus one is two. But I can say that one plus one is 11,” the former CBI JD added.
Pawan has assured that he will confirm Lakshmi Narayana and Rajagopal’s seats soon.
VV Lakshmi Narayana is known to have carried out the investigation in YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram illegal mining cases. The former CBI JD had arrested Jaganmohan Reddy earlier in the assets case and sent him to prison for 16 months.
Lakshmi Narayana is a Maharashtra Cadre IPS officer, who worked as a Joint director in Andhra Pradesh on deputation. After completion of the investigations he was assigned, the CBI transferred him to Maharashtra, following which he resigned from the job on a voluntary basis.
Post-resignation, Lakshmi Narayana entered politics and campaigned across the state, working on farmers issues.
Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed VV Lakshmi Narayana and Rajagopal into his party and hinted that they may contest as Lok Sabha Polls from Andhra’s Rayalaseema.
“Our country is filled with youth. If we educate them, India will be a superpower. I wonder how Pawan designed the Janasena manifesto even today. I welcome the Pawan Kalyan’s decision to compete for elections without money. I am happy to be a part of Janasena party from today. I will show the people what Janasena is,” Lakshmi Narayana said after joining.
“Normally one plus one is two. But I can say that one plus one is 11,” the former CBI JD added.
Pawan has assured that he will confirm Lakshmi Narayana and Rajagopal’s seats soon.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Mosque Shooter Was Part of Dark Internet Groups That Called For Violence Against Women
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
- Cheese Mr DJ: Study Says Music Can Change Taste of Your Dairy Products
- New Zealand Shooting: Indian Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Air India Ferried 5000 Soldiers to Srinagar Using Special Night Flights After Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results