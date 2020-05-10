Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Slips into Coma Day after Suffering Cardiac Arrest: Doctor

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, who was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home, has slipped into a coma, a doctor treating him said on Sunday.

“Jogi's neurological activity is ‘almost nil’ and he is on ventilator support,” a senior doctor who is attending to Jogi told PTI.

The 74-year-old Janata Congress Chhattisgarh chief was rushed to the Shree Narayana Hospital on Saturday after he fell unconscious at his residence.

"His heart functioning is normal at the moment. The blood pressure has been controlled by drugs,” the hospital's medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said in a bulletin released by the hospital.

He, however, added that there is a disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest he suffered yesterday, which has possibly caused damage to his brain.

“In simple words, we can say he has slipped into a coma. He is on ventilator. We are making all efforts to improve his health, but the situation is worrisome at present," the doctor told PTI.

In the next 48 hours, it will be evaluated how Jogi's body is responding to the treatment, the official added. The former chief minister is being attended to by a team of eight specialist doctors.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior politicians of the state called up Jogi's family and enquired about the 74-year-old leader's health.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician, Jogi, is presently an MLA from Marwahi seat and has served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)