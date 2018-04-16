GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Former Chief Secretary Gave Wrong Information on Jayalalithaa's Health: K Palaniswami

Former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao was trying to shield somebody in this regard, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami said.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2018, 7:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Chief Secretary Gave Wrong Information on Jayalalithaa's Health: K Palaniswami
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami.
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Sunday accused former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao of providing wrong information about late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's health.

Rao was trying to shield somebody in this regard, Palaniswami told reporters at the airport, without naming anyone.

On the Cauvery issue, he said this cannot be solved through Twitter or Facebook, but legally.

Palaniswami said he had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard.

On the ongoing agitation against Sterlite, he said the factory was closed in 2003 and the case is being heard by a court. PTI NVM ANB

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You