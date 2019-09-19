Top Politicians, IAS Officers Among Madhya Pradesh Honeytrap Victims While Cong & BJP Trade Charges
According to sources, the racket was active since 2013 and had extorted large sums of money from several people; five women and a man have been arrested in the case
Image for representation
Bhopal: Top politicians and IAS officers are among dozens of people who may have fallen victim to a high-profile honeytrap gang in Madhya Pradesh, police sources told News18 on Thursday, as authorities picked up five women and a man in connection with the case.
The development has triggered a babel in the state’s political circles, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP pointing fingers at each other.
A senior police officer from Indore said that a municipal corporation official approached authorities recently with the complaint that a woman befriended him and then shot videos and photographs of him in “compromising positions”. Later, she and her associates allegedly started blackmailing him, demanding money.
Three women and a man were arrested from Bhopal on Wednesday while two women were picked up by police in Indore the same day in a covert operation, said sources. One of the accused was allegedly living in a house that she had acquired on rent from a state BJP leader.
According to sources, one of the women was employed with the Congress social media cell. The male accused is allegedly her husband and earlier worked with her before being expelled by the party.
A court on Thursday sent all the accused in police remand for three days.
Superintendent of police (Govinpdura) Amit Kumar told the media that the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) had been interrogating the women. He confirmed that some gadgets found with the accused had “objectionable content” stored in them. However, he declined to reveal more about the case.
Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh was quick to blame the BJP for the crimes. “The involvement of a woman leader of the BJP in a racket which blackmailed hundreds of men is a testimony to the character of the party,” he claimed.
Leader of opposition in the assembly Gopal Bhargava, however, said that the matter should not be politicised and law should take its own course. “Being a member of any party isn’t a certificate of criminality or innocence,” he said, contesting the minister’s charge.
Bhargava also said that seeking character certificates wasn’t the responsibility of political parties while extending membership to anyone.
State home minister Bala Bachchan told the media that the matter came to light during a probe sparked by a complaint lodged with Indore police. He declined from naming the people who were allegedly blackmailed, saying the matter was being investigated. The minister assured that the probe would not be politically motivated and anyone found guilty would be punished irrespective of their clout.
Sources told News18 that the gang honey-trapped several IAS and IPS officers apart from politicians, including some present and erstwhile ministers. The racket was active since 2013 and had extorted large sums of money from several victims, including leading builders, they claimed.
The developments come close on the heels of a lewd video featuring a senior IAS officer going viral in Bhopal. Following this, police reportedly intensified a probe into the activities of the racket despite the fact that the officer and other victims hadn’t filed any complaints.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us
- Inspired by 50s Puppet Show or Just for Appeal? Internet is Wondering What 'Howdy Modi' Means
- Salman Khan Miffed with Ranbir Kapoor's Tentative Film's Title Devil?
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast