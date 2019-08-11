Take the pledge to vote

Former Cong Minister Suspended for Anti-Party Activities Joins BJP in Assam

Roy was suspended from the Congress in June for anti-party activities after he celebrated BJP's victory in Silchar and Karimganj constituencies in Lok Sabha polls by distributing sweets.

August 11, 2019
Former Cong Minister Suspended for Anti-Party Activities Joins BJP in Assam
Former Congress leaders Santiuse Kujur and Gautam Roy today joined BJP (ANI Photo)
Guwahati: Former Congress minister and prominent Barak valley leader Gautam Roy on Sunday joined the ruling BJP along with former Rajya Sabha member Santiuse Kujur.

Joining the saffron party in presence of Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Roy said he is inspired by the ideology of the BJP and will work for spreading the same in Barak valley.

Roy was suspended from the Congress in June for anti-party activities after he celebrated BJP's victory in Silchar and Karimganj constituencies in Lok Sabha polls by distributing sweets.

In a hurriedly issued press release on Saturday night, the Congress announced the expulsion of Roy from the party.

Along with Roy and Kujur, youth Congress leader Hiranya Bhuyan too joined the BJP.

Welcoming the trio into the party, Sarma said: "Those leaders in Congress who still enjoy public support are joining the BJP. When I joined, I became a worker. All are joining in that way. Our ideology is India's nationalism."

Joining of Roy and Kujur will further strengthen the BJP and they will immensely contribute to the party's target for 2021 Assembly elections in Assam, he added.

