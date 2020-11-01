Former Congress Leader Annu Tandon Expected to Join Samajwadi Party Tomorrow on Monday

Former Unnao MP and Congress leader Annu Tandon, who tendered her resignation from the party a few days ago, is expected to formally join Samajwadi Party on Monday in Lucknow in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

According to reports in local media, Tandon has shared an audio clip in which she can be heard informing her supporters and well-wishers that she will be joining Samajwadi Party and asks her supporters to vote for Samajwadi Party in the upcoming bypoll on Bangarmau assembly seat of Unnao.

On October 29, Tandon and UP Congress general secretary Ankit Parihar had resigned from the Congress. Before her resignation, Tandon had accused the party of constantly neglecting her. The former MP from Unnao said due to lack of coordination between the state leadership, she was not getting any support for several months. She also alleged that the state leadership was so busy in media management and branding itself that it had no concern with the disintegrating vote bank.

“Today, I have submitted my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My statement with regard to this is being shared by me. Need love and blessings of all my well-wishers!” tweeted Tandon. She added that she would take a decision about her future plans only after consulting colleagues and workers.

The resignation from Congress and joining Samajwadi Party at a crucial time may also impact the results of by-elections to be held on Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao. As per reports, the local Congress leaders are not reaching out to campaign in support of Congress candidate Aarti Vajpayee. The Bangarmau assembly seat of Unnao fell vacant after former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found guilty in rape case by Special CBI Court and was sent to jail.