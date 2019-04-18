SPONSORED BY
Former Congress Leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to Join SAD Tomorrow

The Congress had suspended Jagmeet Singh Brar in 2014 following his remarks against the then party president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi. He had asked the mother-son duo to take a two-year break in the wake of the party’s worst-ever debacle in Lok Sabha polls.

Ramlal Kondal | News18

Updated:April 18, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
Former Congress Leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to Join SAD Tomorrow
File photo of Jagmeet Singh Brar.
Chandigarh: Putting an end to the speculations, former Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Jagmeet Singh Brar, who joined Trinamool Congress in 2016, will be joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab on Friday.

The former Faridkot MP took it to Twitter and said, “In my political and personal capacity, I have been driven by the virtues and principles of Guru Nanak. Hence, I want to inform all well-wishers, who have stood by me, that I will be joining the Shiromani Akal Dal @Akali_Dal_ tomorrow at Shri Muktsar Sahib.”




The Congress had suspended Jagmeet Singh Brar in 2014 following his remarks against the then party president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi. He had asked the mother-son duo to take a two-year break in the wake of the party’s worst-ever debacle in Lok Sabha polls.

During his suspension, Brar had attempted to join BJP and the also Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but was unsuccessful in getting an entry into either party. The suspension was, however, revoked by Sonia Gandhi in August 2015.

A year later in 2016, Brar was again expelled from the Congress for “indiscipline and working against the party’s interest in Punjab.” He was known to be a detractor of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Reports say that Amarinder Singh himself made sure to have Brar removed from the party by the high command.




Brar subsequently joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the ad-hoc president of the party’s state unit.

Saying that he has chosen to join the SAD, he tweeted, “While I live and breathe politics for and by the people, the @Akali_Dal_ gives me an opportunity to further my objectives of Sikhism and Punjab. At every step, I have raised issues for the people and will continue to do so.”

Interestingly, Brar had defeated SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in 1999. While Sukhbir defeated him in 2004 elections.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
