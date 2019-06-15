Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Former Congress Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Says Ready to Work Under Fadnavis' Leadership

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced earlier in the day that the state cabinet will be expanded on Sunday. Vikhe Patil recently quit the Congress after his son Sujay won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Congress Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Says Ready to Work Under Fadnavis' Leadership
A file photo of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Loading...

Shirdi/Maharashtra: Amid speculation that he could be inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet, former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said here Saturday that he would carry out "whatever responsibility" he is given.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced earlier in the day that the state cabinet will be expanded Sunday. Vikhe Patil, former Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly, recently quit the Congress after his son Sujay won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the famous Saibaba temple here, Vikhe Patil said he had come to seek the deity's blessings as he was "making a new beginning."

Asked whether he would be inducted into the cabinet, he said, "The people of the country have given a full mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Fadnavis is taking the state forward under Modi's leadership. If I get the opportunity to work under his (Fadnavis') leadership, it is good."

The veteran leader, who turned 60 Saturday, has not joined the BJP yet.

When pressed more on the issue, he only added that "whatever responsibility is put on my shoulders tomorrow, I will carry it out with full dedication."

Saibaba temple trust's chief executive officer Deepak Muglikar felicitated Vikhe Patil during his visit to the shrine.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram