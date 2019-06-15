Former Congress Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Says Ready to Work Under Fadnavis' Leadership
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced earlier in the day that the state cabinet will be expanded on Sunday. Vikhe Patil recently quit the Congress after his son Sujay won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.
A file photo of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Shirdi/Maharashtra: Amid speculation that he could be inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet, former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said here Saturday that he would carry out "whatever responsibility" he is given.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced earlier in the day that the state cabinet will be expanded Sunday. Vikhe Patil, former Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly, recently quit the Congress after his son Sujay won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the famous Saibaba temple here, Vikhe Patil said he had come to seek the deity's blessings as he was "making a new beginning."
Asked whether he would be inducted into the cabinet, he said, "The people of the country have given a full mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Fadnavis is taking the state forward under Modi's leadership. If I get the opportunity to work under his (Fadnavis') leadership, it is good."
The veteran leader, who turned 60 Saturday, has not joined the BJP yet.
When pressed more on the issue, he only added that "whatever responsibility is put on my shoulders tomorrow, I will carry it out with full dedication."
Saibaba temple trust's chief executive officer Deepak Muglikar felicitated Vikhe Patil during his visit to the shrine.
