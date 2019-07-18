Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP in Gujarat

43-year-old ex-MLA Thakor resigned on July 5, apparently after voting against Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP in Gujarat
File photo of Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Gandhinagar: Former Congress legislators Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the BJP in Gujarat on Thursday.

Thakur and Zala joined the ruling party at a function held in its headquarters here in the presence of Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Thakor and Zala resigned as MLAs on July 5, apparently after voting against Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Thakore, the 43-year-old ex-MLA from Radhanpur in Patan district, had said earlier that he was unhappy in the Congress which he had joined in 2017 just ahead of the assembly polls that year.

Zala, a close associate of Thakor, was the MLA from Bayad in Sabarkantha district. He had said he was not feeling comfortable in the opposition party.

Thakor resigned from all posts in the Congress in April just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state, where the BJP won all the 26 parliamentary seats for a second time in row.

However, he had continued as MLA.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram