Former Congress MP Annu Tandon Joins Samajwadi Party in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav

Former Congress MP Annu Tandon on Monday joined Samajwadi Party within days after sending her resignation to her erstwhile party president Sonia Gandhi. Tandon joined the Samajwadi Party in a small function at the party headquarters with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcoming her.

Speaking on the occasion, Tandon praised Akhilesh Yadav terming him as a "young, progressive and visionary" leader having all the qualities, expected from a leader. She joined the new party while expressing her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party.

Tandon had resigned from the Congress party on October 29 following which she had been expelled from the party.

Hundreds of her supporters also joined the throng. “How can people, who use the language 'thok do'(shoot them) run the state?" Yadav said, targeting the BJP government, at the event. He said a lot of work had to be done in the field of health. “Today, people are not getting treatment. There are some people who can announce lockdown in a click. If this happens, then what will happen to employment?,” said Akhilesh.

Continuing the attack on both BSP and BJP, Akhilesh said, “Both BJP and BSP want that SP should lose. Why do they both think the same? The airports have been sold, airplanes have been sold. No one knows what will be sold next. The entire government is fighting the by-election against me, but the public will teach them a lesson.”

On October 29, Tandon and UP Congress general secretary Ankit Parihar had resigned from the Congress. Before her resignation, Tandon had accused the party of constantly neglecting her. The former MP from Unnao said due to lack of coordination between the state leadership, she was not getting any support for several months. She also alleged that the state leadership was so busy in media management and branding itself that it had no concern with the disintegrating vote bank.

“Today, I have submitted my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My statement with regard to this is being shared by me. Need love and blessings of all my well-wishers!” tweeted Tandon. She added that she would take a decision about her future plans only after consulting colleagues and workers.

The resignation from Congress and joining Samajwadi Party at a crucial time may also impact the results of by-elections to be held on Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao. As per reports, the local Congress leaders are not reaching out to campaign in support of Congress candidate Aarti Vajpayee. The Bangarmau assembly seat of Unnao fell vacant after former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found guilty in rape case by Special CBI Court and was sent to jail.

(With inputs from PTI)