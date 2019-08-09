Former Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita Joins BJP
His resignation was accepted on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to scrap provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Bhubaneswar Kalita (left) joined the BJP in New Delhi on Friday.
New Delhi: Bhubaneshwar Kalita, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha who resigned from the House earlier this week opposing the party's stand on the government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, joined the BJP on Friday.
His resignation was accepted on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to scrap provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Kalita, whose term in Rajya Sabha was till April 9, 2020, is the second Congress Rajya Sabha member after Sanjay Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family, who to join the BJP.
Kalita joined the party at its headquarters here in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types
- Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika Arora
- Meet 'Green Shirt Guy,' The Internet's New Posterboy for Laughing at Trump Supporters
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation