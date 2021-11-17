Former Delhi Speaker and Congress Veteran Yoganand Shastri Joins NCP

Veteran Congress leader and former Delhi assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Wednesday, and was made its city unit president. Shastri came into the NCP fold in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

”It was not that easy to work there (in the Congress). The biggest problem is that the party high command is promoting people who are not able to connect with the society. The example of Punjab is there and the situation in other states is also before everyone,” Shastri said after joining the NCP. He lauded Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying they were working hard but people around them were not honest and committed.

Shastri had also resigned from the Congress before Delhi Assembly polls in 2019, but his resignation letter was not accepted. One of the seniormost leaders in the Delhi Congress, Shastri held various important posts during one-and-a-half decade rule of Sheila Dikshit.

Besides serving as the assembly speaker, he also held various portfolios including health, social welfare, development and food and civil supplies in Congress governments. He contested assembly elections six times in Delhi and won thrice including twice from Malviya Nagar and once from Mehrauli seats.

